Probe into 'laddu' distribution at police station in Kerala on groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Temple

A probe is on into the distribution of 'laddus' at a police station in Kerala on Wednesday when the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid.

The 'laddus' were reportedly distributed among police personnel at the Muvattupuzha police station in Ernakulam district.

District police chief K Karthick told DH that a report was sought from Muvattupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police on the matter.

Meanwhile, a police official at the Muvattupuzha police station said that the 'laddus' were kept by a person, who runs a bakery near the police station, in the visitors' room of the police station. He did not mention any reason. Some police officials at the station had it without any other intention.

The 'laddu' distribution at the police station in Kerala raised many eyebrows especially since the CPM-led left front is in power in Kerala. The CPM had opposed the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. Reacting to the Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had even said that the priority of the hour was fighting the pandemic and alleviating poverty of the people.

He also alleged that the Congress was maintaining a soft Hindutva stand.

For these reasons, some anti-CPM cadres were making use of the 'laddu' distribution at the police station to attack the CPM on social media.