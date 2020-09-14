Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case helps NCB unearth well-oiled mechanism of drug cartel

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) digs deeper into the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus, it has unearthed a well-oiled machanism that was supplying drugs – mainly marijuana, cannabis products and MD to celebrities and high-profile individuals.

Right from procurement from cartels to supplying to retailers in auto-rickshaws, it was a flawless operation.

As part of the investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit have arrested six more persons - whose interrogation led the NCB to find out how the mechanism worked.

Sushant’s live-in partner and actor-model Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, allegedly sourcing these drugs for Sushant, who mostly smoked marijuana, are linked to this cartel.

Investigation into the role of these six persons revealed to the NCB how the racket works.

The six persons arrested over the weekend were identified as Karamjeet Singh Anand alias KJ, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari.

NCB officials revealed that Karamjeet is a big drug supplier and he has a well-networked local distribution channel of drugs in the cine world.

On the other hand, Dwayne was a drug dealer who dealt in curated marijuana and hash. “He is an associate of Showik Chakraborty and supplied drugs meant for Sushant,” the officials said.

Sandeep Gupta was an auto rickshaw driver by profession. “But his main job was to supply bulk quantities of weed to retail dealers like Dwayne,” they said.

Sanket Patel was the main distribution link for Karamjeet and used to deliver narcotics to celebrities.

Aftab Fateh Ansari was a close associate of Sandeep Gupta operating a wholesale procurement channel of weed and further distribution.

Ankush Arenja runs a kitchen in a posh area of Mumbai and sold narcotics like weed, hashish and MD to high profile individuals. “He used to buy stuff from Sanket and connected with the network of Anuj Keshwani and Karamjeet Singh,” the officials said.

Besides these six people, others arrested are Rhea and Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.