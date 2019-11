On Wednesday, the issue of NRC once again came in the Question Hour of Rajya Sabha during which Shah said, "the NRC in Assam was undertaken as per the Supreme Court directive. The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. NRC doesn't discriminate with any Indian citizen on the basis of religion. Whenever it is done it is only obvious that it will be repeated in Assam too."

Read More