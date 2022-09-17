Project Cheetah Live: Cheetahs land in Kuno, set to be released at 11 am

From extinction to re-introduction: Brief history of Indian cheetah
The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to their use for coursing, sport hunting, over-hunting and habitat loss. Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Korea, Madhya Pradesh is believed to have killed the last three cheetahs in the country in 1947. In 1952, the Indian government officially declared the cheetah extinct in the country. Read more
Cheetah reintroduction plan in India: Optimists, sceptics wait with bated breath
In an ambitious and controversial plan, India is set to reintroduce cheetahs into its forests, nearly seven decades after losing the species to human conflict and hunting.
PM Modi leaves for MP, set to release cheetahs at Kuno National Park
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programs will be held. On a historic occasion, 8 Cheetahs - that arrived from Namibia this morning - will be released at the Kuno National Park. The PM will also attend a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur. pic.twitter.com/RQ1WjQRyaS
#CheetahIsBack: Sadhguru extends well wishes for the initiative
A wonderful welcome initiative. Congratulations to Govts. of India & Namibia. May the success of this initiative set a new precedent globally in reversing species loss & strengthening conservation efforts. Best Wishes. -Sg#CheetahIsBackhttps://t.co/CbUASSKyIy
Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on Sep 17
The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night and the felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, officials said. At around 10.45 am on September 17, which is also Modi's birthday, three of the cheetahs will be released in quarantine enclosures of the park by the Prime Minister.
Live: Watch PM Modi release cheetahs in Kuno National Park
Cheetahs arrive at Kuno National Park
Cheetahs on flight to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station
Scindia shares glimpses of transfer process of Cheetahs to IAF's Chinook
Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gwalior airport to welcome cheetahs
Cheetahs had a great flight, very calm and relaxed: Eli Walker, Conservation Biologist
Cheetahs are being transferred to Chinook helicopter
Preparations underway at Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia
India welcomes cheetahs after gap of 70 years
Special cargo carrying cheetahs lands at IAF station Gwalior
Special cargo plane carrying cheetahs from Namibia has left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh
