Project Cheetah Live: Cheetahs land in Kuno, set to be released at 11 am

  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 10:13 ist
Cheetahs have landed in Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station as PM Modi is on his way to Madhya Pradesh. The cheetahs are set to be released by PM at 11 am. Stay tuned for more updates.
  • 10:12

    Live: Watch PM Modi release cheetahs in Kuno National Park

  • 09:51

    Cheetahs arrive at Kuno National Park

  • 09:41

    From extinction to re-introduction: Brief history of Indian cheetah

    The cheetah is the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to their use for coursing, sport hunting, over-hunting and habitat loss. Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of Korea, Madhya Pradesh is believed to have killed the last three cheetahs in the country in 1947. In 1952, the Indian government officially declared the cheetah extinct in the country.
  • 09:39

    Cheetah reintroduction plan in India: Optimists, sceptics wait with bated breath

    In an ambitious and controversial plan, India is set to reintroduce cheetahs into its forests, nearly seven decades after losing the species to human conflict and hunting.

  • 09:32

    Cheetahs on flight to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station

  • 09:28

    Scindia shares glimpses of transfer process of Cheetahs to IAF's Chinook

  • 09:22

    PM Modi leaves for MP, set to release cheetahs at Kuno National Park

  • 09:04

    Jyotiraditya Scindia at Gwalior airport to welcome cheetahs

  • 08:48

    Cheetahs had a great flight, very calm and relaxed: Eli Walker, Conservation Biologist

  • 08:31

    Cheetahs are being transferred to Chinook helicopter

  • 08:17

    Preparations underway at Kuno-Palpur National Park where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release cheetahs brought from Namibia

  • 08:15

    India welcomes cheetahs after gap of 70 years

  • 08:10

    #CheetahIsBack: Sadhguru extends well wishes for the initiative

  • 07:59

    Special cargo carrying cheetahs lands at IAF station Gwalior

  • 07:54

    Special cargo plane carrying cheetahs from Namibia has left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh

  • 07:54

    Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on Sep 17

    The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night and the felines will be released in special enclosures in the state's Kuno National Park (KNP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, officials said. At around 10.45 am on September 17, which is also Modi's birthday, three of the cheetahs will be released in quarantine enclosures of the park by the Prime Minister.