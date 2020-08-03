Proud to have a brother from whom I learnt value of 'love, truth and patience': Priyanka Gandhi

My brother taught me love, truth and patience: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience.

She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"I have learnt the value of love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. My best wishes to all the countrymen on Raksha Bandhan," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also put out a picture of her with Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also wished everyone on Twitter, saying, "Wishing every one a happy Raksha Bandhan".

He also put out a picture of him with Priyanka Gandhi.

A host of other Congress leaders also wished people on Raksha Bandhan.

