Punjab farmers call on 3-day 'rail-roko' agitation over Farm Bills

Punjab farmers' body announced a three-day 'rail-roko' agitation starting today against the Centre's Farm Bills that were passed in the monsoon session Parliament this week.

A total of 31 farmers' bodies in Punjab joined hands to make the September 25 “bandh” against the agriculture-related Bills introduced in Parliament by the Centre a success.

"We have decided to hold a rail roko agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agriculture ordinances," Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher had said, as per multiple media reports.

The three legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill -- were passed by the Parliament recently and are set to become laws after the President's nod.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

(With agency inputs)