Punjab farmers begin 'rail-roko' agitation

Punjab farmers call on 3-day 'rail-roko' agitation over Farm Bills

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 24 2020, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 09:56 ist
Representatives of various farmers' organisations stage a protest against the Central government over agriculture related issues, in Patiala. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab farmers' body announced a three-day 'rail-roko' agitation starting today against the Centre's Farm Bills that were passed in the monsoon session Parliament this week.

A total of 31 farmers' bodies in Punjab joined hands to make the September 25 “bandh” against the agriculture-related Bills introduced in Parliament by the Centre a success.

"We have decided to hold a rail roko agitation from September 24 to 26 against the three agriculture ordinances," Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher had said, as per multiple media reports.

The three legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill -- were passed by the Parliament recently and are set to become laws after the President's nod.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

(With agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
farmers
Punjab
Monsoon Session
Parliament

What's Brewing

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

A tall tale about big fish leads to felonies in Utah

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

DH Toon | Deft moves, walkouts: Monsoon Session ends

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Inside the social world of a shift-scheduling app

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Saudi King's address to UN showcases monarch in charge

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

Heading towards a sixth mass extinction?

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

James Bond's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

 