Punjab Youth Cong workers burn tractor near India Gate

Punjab Youth Congress activists burn tractor near India Gate to protest Farm Bills

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2020, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 09:24 ist
Punjab Youth Congress activists on Monday burnt a tractor near India Gate to protest farm sector reforms. Credit: Special arrangement

Punjab Youth Congress activists on Monday burnt a tractor near India Gate to protest farm sector reforms.

 The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire," the police said.

The police said that the fire has been doused and the identity of the persons involved is being ascertained.

More to follow...

(with agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
India Gate
Farm Bills
protest
farmers

What's Brewing

As Covid-19 shuts schools, children begin to go to work

As Covid-19 shuts schools, children begin to go to work

Wildlife Week: Make it meaningful

Wildlife Week: Make it meaningful

DH Toon | PM reminds of India's story-telling tradition

DH Toon | PM reminds of India's story-telling tradition

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 