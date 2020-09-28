Punjab Youth Congress activists burn tractor near India Gate to protest Farm Bills

Punjab Youth Congress activists on Monday burnt a tractor near India Gate to protest farm sector reforms.

The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire," the police said.

The police said that the fire has been doused and the identity of the persons involved is being ascertained.

More to follow...

(with agency inputs)