Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

Foreign ministers of the Quad group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

The ministers also said they opposed any unilateral actions to increase tensions in the South China Sea, and expressed concerns about the "militarisation" of disputed territories, in a thinly veiled reference to China.

The Quad group comprises of India, Australia, Japan and the United States.