Quad ministers denounce Russian threats of nuclear war

They also opposed any unilateral actions to increase tensions in the South China Sea, and expressed concerns about the "militarisation" of disputed territories

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 03 2023, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 10:47 ist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attend a Quad Ministers' panel.

Foreign ministers of the Quad group denounced Russia's threat to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war as unacceptable, according to a statement issued after a meeting on Friday.

The ministers also said they opposed any unilateral actions to increase tensions in the South China Sea, and expressed concerns about the "militarisation" of disputed territories, in a thinly veiled reference to China.

Also Read | Quad partners can boost India's biomanufacturing policy

The Quad group comprises of India, Australia, Japan and the United States. 

India News
World news
Quad
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia war
Nuclear war
India
United States
Japan
Australia
China

