Radicalisation of youths: NIA raids 11 locations in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday raided multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with radicalising/recruiting and motivating youths to join militancy by The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Sajad Gul and others.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the probe agency conducted raids at six locations in Srinagar, two in Baramulla, one each in Awantipora, Budgam and Kulgam districts in case (RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI).

“The locations searched include the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar against whom the NIA has recently announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

The case relates to activities of TRF, a frontal outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and it’s self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K to affect violent activities, the spokesperson said.

“He (Gul) along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (over ground workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF,” he said and added that during the searches conducted, incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents were seized.

Since early 2017, the NIA has raided hundreds of places in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested dozens of people, including businessmen and politicians in alleged terror funding cases.

