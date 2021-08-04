Rahul Gandhi hails Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze

Rahul Gandhi hails Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at Olympics

Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 04 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 15:51 ist
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina\R Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said she has done the country proud.

Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in her debut Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport in Tokyo.

"Congratulations to Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain! You’ve done the country proud," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, said, "Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! We are so proud of you."

Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi
Lovlina Borgohain

Related videos

What's Brewing

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

 