Rahul Gandhi slams govt on fuel price hike

Rahul Gandhi slams govt on fuel price hike

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 14:20 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government as petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, charging that the Modi government runs on "tax extortion".

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

"Your car may run on petrol or diesel, Modi government runs on tax extortion," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using hashtag 'TaxExtortion'.

Also read: After fresh hike, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi, Kolkata

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark. Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Fuel Prices
petrol prices
Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

 