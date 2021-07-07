After fresh hike, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi

After fresh hike, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Delhi, Kolkata

The cost of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-mark in Kolkata as well

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2021, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 12:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Petrol price on Wednesday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark.

Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Petrol
diesel
petrol prices
diesel prices
India
price hike

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Why some bisexual people struggle with mental health

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

 