Railway Protection Force arrests over 5,000 persons entering ladies reserve coaches in trains in special drive

More than 5,100 persons have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for travelling or entering ladies reserve coaches in trains in a month-long drive held in December.

The RPF launched a month-long pan- India drive with focus on action against the menace of unauthorized entry into coaches reserved for ladies & persons with disabilities, nuisance, begging & extortion by eunuchs’ and seat cornering by unauthorized persons in general coaches, the railways said in a statement.

During the drive, more than 5100 persons were arrested for travelling/entering in coaches reserved for ladies, more than 6300 persons were arrested for occupying/entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities and legal action under the relevant provisions of Railway Act were taken against such offenders during which Rs. 6.71 lakh and Rs. 8.68 lakh respectively, were realized as fine, said the statement.

Several complaints regarding nuisance in trains especially by some eunuchs and their misbehavior with passengers were frequently reported

Legal action was taken against more than 1200 eunuchs involved in misbehavior with railway passengers. An amount of Rs. 1.28 lakh was collected from them as fine under the provision of Railway Act.

To check the menace of seat cornering in general coaches of long distance trains. 36 persons involved in towel spreading/seat cornering were identified, apprehended and legal action was initiated against them, the statement said.

The railways also said that field formations of RPF have been instructed to continue such drives with the same spirit in future too.