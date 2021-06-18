Railways to operate 660 additional trains in June

Railways to operate 660 additional trains this month

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 19:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Due to a decline in Covid-19 cases and an increase in passengers' demand, Indian Railways on Friday said it will operate an additional 660 trains this month.

983 long-distance Mail/Express trains are currently being operated, the railways said in a statement.

The operation of additional trains is mainly to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and to clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters, the statement said.

During pre-Covid times, an average of about 1,768 Mail/Express trains were operated daily. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually as per demand and commercial justification, the railways said.

"Zonal Railways are advised to restore trains in a graded manner keeping in view local conditions, tickets demand situation, and Covid cases in the region," said the statement.

Indian Railways

