Railways to operate 660 additional trains in June

Due to a decline in Covid-19 cases and an increase in passengers' demand, Indian Railways on Friday said it will operate an additional 660 trains this month.

983 long-distance Mail/Express trains are currently being operated, the railways said in a statement.

The operation of additional trains is mainly to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers and to clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters, the statement said.

During pre-Covid times, an average of about 1,768 Mail/Express trains were operated daily. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually as per demand and commercial justification, the railways said.

"Zonal Railways are advised to restore trains in a graded manner keeping in view local conditions, tickets demand situation, and Covid cases in the region," said the statement.