Rajkot’s fire incident is tragedy beyond words: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Covid-19 patients in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot, calling it a tragedy beyond words.
Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Rajkot in the early hours of Friday.
“The death of Covid-19 patients in a fire accident at a hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat is a tragedy beyond words. In this agonising time, I offer my heartfelt empathy for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery for the injured,” Kovind tweeted.
