Ram Temple construction to begin from June 10

The construction of the Ram Temple would begin from June 10 in Ayodhya.

According to the seers, who were associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which would be overseeing the construction in Ayodhya, the construction work would start after performing 'Rudrabhishek' (a special puja performed to please Lord Shiva) from Wednesday.

''Rudrabhishek will be performed before starting the construction work..Lord Rama had also performed rudrabhishek before launching attack on Ravana,'' said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the heir apparent of Teerth president Nritya Gopal Das, in Ayodhya.

There is no clarity on the number of seers performing the puja and also those attending the ceremony. ''The numbers do not matter,'' the Mahant said.

He said that levelling work of the land on which the Ram Temple would be constructed has been completed. The company, which has been assigned the task of construction, had also signaled that it was ready to start the construction work.

Earlier a place had been created for shifting the idols of Lord Ram. The idols would remain in the temporary structure until the sanctum sanctorum of the new was completed.

The mahant said that the stones, which had already been carved and kept at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workshop at Ayodhya, would be used in building the temple.

His remarks assume significance as several prominent seers in Ayodhya had rejected the VHP's model for the proposed Ram Temple and had sought changes in its design.

These seers, who included Digambar Akhara chief Mahant Suresh Das and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, both members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, had also alleged that those, who had spearheaded the Ram Temple movement, were completely 'sidelined'. VHP, however, refused to change the design and virtually termed the opposing seers as 'Ravana'.