Pokhriyal hospitalised with post-Covid complications

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS with post-Covid complications

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 12:14 ist
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been admitted to AIIMS due to post Covid-19 complications on Tuesday, news agency ANI quoting hospital officials said.

More to follow...
 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

Higher learning at Tibetan college on roof of the world

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

10 of the strangest things that have been banned

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

This country's Covid toll is thrice its official count

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

A South Korean mountain houses seeds for a rainy day

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

Amid Covid, some in US try manifesting positive result

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The first Covid-19 vaccine passport in US

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

The world should learn from India’s Covid-19 cataclysm

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work?

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

DH Toon | India to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine drive

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

French Open: A shocking exit and a sad day for tennis

 