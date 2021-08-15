Rane working towards boosting coconut production in Konkan 

Rane working on boosting coconut production in Konkan 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS ,
  • Aug 15 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 16:24 ist
Union minister Narayan Rane. Credit: PTI Photo

In a major initiative, union minister Narayan Rane has started working on a major plan to boost up coconut production in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra. 

Rane, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in the Narendra Modi-government held back-to-back meetings with Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Rane, who is a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, is one of the tallest leaders from the Konkan region of the state. 

During the meeting with Vaishnaw, Rane handed over a letter urging him to allow coconut plantation on land available at both sides of Konkan railway track to boost coconut production and also the coir industry in Konkan.

At his meeting with Tomar, he requested him to open a regional office of Coconut Development Board in Sindhudurg district.

“The aim is to enhance coconut production in Konkan and also to give  boost to the coir industry, which will help immensely in generating employment and uplifting standard of life,” said Rane.

Narayan Rane
Maharashtra
Coconut

