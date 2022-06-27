Rape case filed against Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary

Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary P P Madhavan after a 26-year-old woman filed a complaint.

Police received the complaint on June 25 and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The woman approached the Uttam Nagar Police with a complaint claiming that she was lured on the pretext of providing her a job and promised to marry her. She was allegedly threatened by Madhavan if she reported the matter to police.

Police said they were investigating Madhavan (71) in connection with the case.

The woman's husband, who used to work at the Congress party office, had died in 2020. He used to affix hoardings for the party.