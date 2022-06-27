Rape case filed against Sonia Gandhi's personal secy

Rape case filed against Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary

Police received the complaint on June 25 and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2022, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 20:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary P P Madhavan after a 26-year-old woman filed a complaint.

Police received the complaint on June 25 and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The woman approached the Uttam Nagar Police with a complaint claiming that she was lured on the pretext of providing her a job and promised to marry her. She was allegedly threatened by Madhavan if she reported the matter to police.

Police said they were investigating Madhavan (71) in connection with the case.

The woman's husband, who used to work at the Congress party office, had died in 2020. He used to affix hoardings for the party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonia Gandhi
India News
rape

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 