Rape should be considered as gender neutral: Kerala HC

Rape should be considered as gender neutral, observes Kerala High Court

The judge made the remark during the course of the hearing when the party brought up the fact that the husband in the case had once been accused in a rape case

IANS
IANS, Kochi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 19:17 ist

A bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday orally remarked that the offence of rape should be made gender neutral while considering a matrimonial dispute moved by a divorced couple over custody of their child.

This observation was made by Justice Muhamed Mustaque.

"Section 376 is not a gender-neutral provision. If a woman tricks a man under false promise of marriage, she can't be prosecuted. But a man can be prosecuted for the same offence. What kind of law is this? It should be gender-neutral," said Mustaque.

The judge made the remark during the course of the hearing when the party brought up the fact that the husband in the case had once been accused in a rape case.

The husband's counsel argued that he was currently released on bail and that the said allegation was based on unsubstantiated accusations of sex under a false promise of marriage.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala High Court
rape

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 