Ravi Shankar Prasad denied access to his Twitter account for almost an hour

Twitter on Friday denied Union IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account on the micro-blogging platform for almost an hour on an alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA. However, he was subsequently allowed to access the account.

Though the Twitter account of the minister was visible for public viewing, Twitter did not permit anyone authorised to access this account to log in or make any post.

When the minister and his team tried to log in to the Twitter account @rsprasad Twitter showed a message saying, “Your account has been locked because Twitter received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your Twitter account. Under the DMCA, copyright owners can notify Twitter claiming that a user has infringed their copyrighted works. Upon receipt of a valid notice, Twitter will remove the identified material. Twitter maintains a repeat copyright infringer policy under which repeat infringer accounts will be suspended. Accruing multiple DMCA strikes may lead to suspension of your account.”

Surprised at the block, the minister later tweeted saying "Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account."

Friends! Something highly peculiar happened today. Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour on the alleged ground that there was a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the USA and subsequently they allowed me to access the account. pic.twitter.com/WspPmor9Su — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 25, 2021

"Twitter's actions were in gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account," the minister said.

"Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform," the minister said. "No matter what any platform does they will have to abide by the new IT Rules fully and there shall be no compromise on that," the minister said.