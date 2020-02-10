'Ready to take bullets in chest but won't show papers'

Ready to take bullets in chest but will not show papers: Asaduddin Owaisi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 10 2020, 12:32pm ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2020, 12:38pm ist
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI File Photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued his tirade against PM Modi and Amit Shah against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We are ready to take bullets in our chests but we will not show our papers. We are ready to take bullets in our chests as we love our country,” Owaisi said further. 

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM
Citizenship Act
National Population Register
National Register of Citizens
Comments (+)
 