Ready to take bullets in chest but will not show papers: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued his tirade against PM Modi and Amit Shah against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We are ready to take bullets in our chests but we will not show our papers. We are ready to take bullets in our chests as we love our country,” Owaisi said further.