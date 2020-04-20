Reason behind Centre’s decision to send IMCTs to Bengal unclear: Mamata

Reacting to the Centre’s decision of sending Inter-Ministerial Central Teams(IMCTs) to West Bengal and three other states to review the implementation of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the basis of Centre’s decision was unclear.

However, Banerjee also said that she welcomes “all constructive support & suggestions” especially from the Centre to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We welcome all constructive support & suggestions, especially from the Central Govt in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which Centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs in select districts across India including few in WB under Disaster Management Act 2005 is unclear,” tweeted Banerjee.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to “share the criterion” used for the Centre’s decision adding that without it the move may not be consistent with the spirit of federalism.

“I urge both Honb’le Prime Minister @NarendraModiJi & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism,” tweeted Banerjee.

Later in the day Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that there was no “substantial logic” behind the teams.

“We think that there is no substantial logic behind sending these teams. One of the team has gone to Kolkata and other has gone to Jalpaiguri... We don't the criteria based on which they selected the areas,” said Sinha adding that after arrival the Central teams went on field visit with SSB and BSF personnel.

Meanwhile with 54 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours the number of active positive cases rose to 245. So far 73 persons have been discharged after being cured of the infection.The information was provided by the Chief Secretary during daily media briefing.