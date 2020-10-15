Recognise sex workers as informal workers, provide welfare measures: NHRC

With the Covid-19 pandemic impacting their lives, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to recognise sex workers as informal sector workers and provide them access to welfare benefits.

The NHRC's recommendation came in its 'Advisory on Rights of Women' issued recently as part of a series of advisories issued by the rights body in the wake of Covid-19.

The advisory acknowledged that lockdown has led to a sudden loss of employment, particularly in the informal sector with no alternate sources of money, food or shelter and it has "disproportionately affected" women who comprise a substantial proportion of such workers.

"The economic vulnerability of those involved in work that is already stigmatised, such as sex work, has increased exponentially as the nature of sex work demand physical contact, which is being avoided in Covid-19 times," the advisory said.

HIV positive sex workers are unable to access antiretroviral therapy (ART), which are essential for their survival and many sex workers are outside the purview of government schemes as they lack identity documents, it said.

In this context, the NHRC asked the authorities to recognise sex workers as informal workers and register them so that they are able to get worker benefits. Temporary documents should be issued to enable them to access welfare measures such as PDS as many do not possess ration cards or other citizenry documents.

Citing the Maharashtra government's initiative, it also recommended that state governments could provide assistance and relief to sex workers, especially lactating mothers.

Migrant sex workers should be included in schemes and benefits for migrant workers. There is a need to recognise that sex workers in non-traditional living arrangements are prone to domestic violence from partners and family members.

Authorities should also ensure free testing and treatment of sex workers who contracted Covid-19 besides providing soaps, sanitisers and masks. They should also ensure healthcare services, especially the prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and their treatment.

Last month, Durbar Mahila Samanway Committee (DMSC), the country’s oldest collective of sex workers, had approached the Supreme Court seeking support on account of the pandemic.

In a statement last month, DMSC had said that social stigma attached to sex work has frustrated attempts to secure alternative livelihoods. “In Mysuru, our community members tried to sell flowers and vegetables but were recognized by locals who refused to buy anything from ‘such women’," Lakshmi from Ashodaya Samithi had said.

It also said that the impact on children of sex workers is dire as women have not been able to pay school fees or afford computers, laptops or smart-phones and data cards to enable children to attend online classes.

Sex workers are mostly single parents and have to support their children’s’ education from their own earnings. DMSC points out that there is a grave danger that sex workers’ children will be forced to drop out of schools and join low-paying and exploitative work before they attain adulthood, it had added.