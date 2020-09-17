Regulate digital media 1st as it has faster reach: Centre to Supreme Court

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed the Supreme Court that if the court undertakes an exercise to regulate media then it should be "digital media first" as it has a faster reach from a wider range of viewership, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to“vilify” the Muslim community.

Also read — SC restrains Sudarshan TV channel from running programme on 'UPSC Jihad'

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which was hearing a plea which raised grievance over the programme, said it would hear the matter on September 17.