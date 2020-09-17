Regulate digital media 1st as it has faster reach: Govt

Regulate digital media 1st as it has faster reach: Centre to Supreme Court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 07:45 ist
The Supreme Court on Tuesday had restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to“vilify” the Muslim community. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed the Supreme Court that if the court undertakes an exercise to regulate media then it should be "digital media first" as it has a faster reach from a wider range of viewership, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting two episodes of 'Bindas Bol' programme, which are scheduled for today and tomorrow, saying it prime facie appears to“vilify” the Muslim community.

Also read — SC restrains Sudarshan TV channel from running programme on 'UPSC Jihad'

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which was hearing a plea which raised grievance over the programme, said it would hear the matter on September 17.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Information and Broadcasting Ministry
Supreme Court
digital media

What's Brewing

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

South African miner finds five rare blue diamonds

South African miner finds five rare blue diamonds

DH Toon | 'Conspiracy to defame Bollywood'

DH Toon | 'Conspiracy to defame Bollywood'

 