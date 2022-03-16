Relax guidelines for medical students back from Ukraine, Mamata writes to PM

The West Bengal government wants existing guidelines concerning medical education in the country to be relaxed for students who have returned from Ukraine, midway, at different levels of education, and are absorbed in Indian medical colleges. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to PM Modi seeking his intervention for an “extraordinary” solution in the “unprecedented war situation”.

Mamata held an interactive meeting with the students and asked them what they would be wanting to do in the current situation. Most students present in the meeting study medicine. Mamata asked senior officials to ensure that students' requirements are looked into.

Mamata told the students that the state will approach the National Medical Commission (NMC) which regulates medical education and permission will be sought for allowing eligible students to undergo internships. The students could also be offered a stipend.

The first-year students could start afresh, while the second and third-year students could be admitted to state’s private colleges if the Commission permits. The private colleges may admit students at the government rate, for which fees could be taken care of, jointly, in the form of scholarships at the government’s end, and as part of corporate social responsibility initiative by the institute concerned.

Mamata said that the government will also ask for extra seats - as it’s a special case under special circumstances - so that students who are already enrolled, aren’t affected. “Don’t be depressed, or upset. It may take time to process,” she told the students. The students will also be offered an Rs10-lakh credit card, an existing state government scheme where students can avail of long-term loans at a low-interest rate.

So far 391 students have returned to the state. In her letter to PM Modi, Mamata has placed four suggestions for consideration, while the state chief secretary is also directly taking up the issues with NMC.

The CM’s suggestions include permission to eligible students for undergoing internship in state’s government colleges with stipend at part with other candidates, admission for students in different years of education at an equivalent level in private medical colleges against the existing seats, and the medical colleges be allowed to increase the equivalent number of seats for accommodating the students.

The National Entrance Eligibility Test may be relaxed for students who have returned and do not meet this requirement. The state’s private colleges will accommodate the students at state quota fees for which the state government will offer financial assistance, Mamata has stated, adding that the PM may intervene, and steps that the NMC takes subsequently are also extended to other states.

