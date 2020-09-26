Relaxation for divorced daughters in claiming family pension

A divorced daughter will also now be entitled to receive family pension even if the divorce process has not been completed.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has made changes to the existing rules that would benefit the divorced women.

The rules surrounding family pension for divorced daughters have been relaxed and now a daughter will be entitled to receive it even if the divorce had not finally taken place but the divorce petition had been filed by her during the lifetime of her deceased parent who was an employee or pensioner.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, till now, a divorced daughter could get family pension only if the divorce had taken place during the lifetime of the deceased parent pensioner or his spouse.

"The new circular will not only bring ease in the life of pension-receiving individuals but also ensure respectable and equitable rights for the divorced daughters in the society," he told reporters.

Similarly, orders have also been issued to grant family pension to a disabled child even if the disability certificate is produced after the death of the pensioner parent but the disability had occurred before the death of the parents.

"To bring ease of living for the disabled pensioners, the Attendant Allowance for the helper has been increased from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 6,700 per month," Singh said.

Referring to Digital Life Certificates, he said in view of the difficulty faced by senior citizens who have settled abroad with their children after retirement, a circular has been brought out on Consolidated Instructions on Life Certificate and commencement of family pension for those living abroad vide which the concerned bank branch abroad.

The Indian Embassy/Consulate/High Commission have been instructed to provide Life Certificate and commencement of family pension there itself. At the same time, Singh said, all pension disbursing banks have been instructed to provide doorstep Life Certificate to those pensioners who are unable to visit the bank.