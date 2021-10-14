Religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh being trampled: BJP leaders

Alleging that the religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh is being trampled upon with impunity, BJP leaders on Friday said this underlines the importance of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP leader Amit Malviya, who is his party's co-in charge for West Bengal, also attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her opposition to the CAA and "studied silence" now should worry Hindus in the state.

Also Read | Attacks during Durga Puja in Bangladesh: MEA says mission in close contact with local authorities

"The impunity with which religious freedom of Hindus in Bangladesh is being trampled reiterates the importance of the CAA, humanitarian legislation. Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the CAA and studied silence now should worry Hindus of West Bengal who too are facing marginalisation under the TMC," he tweeted.

The CAA, which has not come into force yet, seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from some neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, on grounds of their religious persecution.

BJP's leader in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari also raised the matter and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among others, urging them to take up this "painful and shameful" issue with the Bangladeshi authorities diplomatically.

Also Read | 4 killed as goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja; paramilitary force called in

He tweeted, "Vandalising temples and Durga Puja pandals in Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar and Noakhali in Bangladesh; following 'conspiratorial rumours' spread through social media is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on the Sanatani Bengali community."

Videos allegedly showing Islamic extremists in Bangladesh vandalising Durga idols have been circulating on social media.