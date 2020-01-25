Republic Day 2020: What are tableaux?

The Ministry of Defence has shortlisted 22 tableaux that will be showcased during the Republic Day 2020 Parade.

Six of these tabeaux will be showcased by central ministries and departments and 16 by states and Union Territories. The Defence Ministry had received a total of 56 proposals for Republic Day 2020 parade.

What are tableaux?

Tableaux refers to a group of models or motionless figures representing a scene from a story or from history.

In the Republic Day, states and different departments and ministries showcase their achievements in forms of cutting-edge technology and instruments, or their history and culture in their respective tableaux.

These tableaux are showcased during the Republic Day parade.



How are the tableaux selected?

There is a well-established system for the selection of tableaux for display on the Republic Day parade.

All ministries and department, as well as states, send their applications to an expert committee that consists of experts from various fields such as art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography. The Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations

The 22 tableaux that have been selected for display during this year's Republic Day parade have been shortlisted after a series of five meetings.

What's the controversy around tableux selected this year?

This year's selection of tableaux has stirred a hornet's nest as officials from non-BJP ruled states have accused the central government of deliberately dropping their representation. BJP officials have defended their move saying the process was fair.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ruled West Bengal's tableau was excluded from this year's list after the second round of deliberation.

Here are some tableaux shortlisted for Republic Day Parade 2020:

Gujarat tableau: Gujarat tableau will showcase the state's architectural and cultural heritage. The main piece will be the Rani Ki Vav of Patan, and it will be fronted by a statue of a village woman wearing Patola saree of the region. We are very delighted and excited to represent our culture on the Rajpath.

Rajasthan tableau: The Walled City of Jaipur, which was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage tag in 2019, will be the overriding theme of the Rajasthan tableau that will depict the Pink City's architectural grandeur and the state's vibrant culture reflected in its folk songs and dances.

Punjab tableau: The year 2019 was the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and this will be theme of the Punjab's tableau in the parade. Sikhism's architectural and cultural heritage will be portrayed in its tableau, with messages 'Kirat Karo', 'Naam Japo' and 'Vand Chhako', which form the cornerstone of Sikhism, depicted in panels.

Jammu & Kashmir tableau: The tableau will showcase the rich sartorial and cultural heritage of the region with a shawl weaver being depicted in the front. The flora and fauna will be shown in the middle complemented with the Dogra and Kashmiri folk culture.

Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT): The theme of DPIIT, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for Republic Day 2020 parade is Startup India.

NDRF, Ministry of Home Affairs: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) tableau will make its debut in the Republic Day 2020 parade. The tableau will showcase the capacity of that NDRF in rescue and relief operations during calamities and man-made disasters.

Ministry of Shipping: The tableau of Ministry of Shipping will showcase Kolkata Port Trust that has completed 150 years. The port has been renamed After Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Department of Financial Services: The tableau of the Department of Finance at Republic Day 2020 parade will highlight achievements of the financial inclusion programme.

Chhattisgarh: This is expected to lead the tableaux of states and Union Territories in Republic Day 2020 parade at Rajpath on January 26. The tableau will depict jewellery/ornaments and art of Chhattisgarh. It will also see participants presenting ‘Kaksaar’ dance.

Goa: The theme of the tableau of Goa for Republic Day 2020 is 'seashore' and will showcase seashore, biodiversity and livelihoods of people of the state. The highlight of the Goa tableau will be two young artistes - Shanaya Dessai, aged 5, and Tanish Naik, aged 3 - who will perform live on the tableau.

Meghalaya: Tableau of Meghalaya will showcase the Double Decker Living Root Bridge during Republic Day 2020 parade. The Double Decker Living Root Bridge is one of the main tourist attractions of the Meghalaya.

Odisha: The tableau of Odisha will depict the renowned Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraja, worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Assam: The tableau of Assam will be showcasing Xattriya tradition in the form of ‘Bhortal Nritya’ discovered by renowned Xattriya artiste Narahari Burha Bhakat. The cultural heritage of the state will also be part of the tableau.

Apart from these, tableaux of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh will also be a part of the Republic Day 2020 parade.