Republic Day 2021 | Tableaux on display this year

Come Republic Day 2021, a total of 32 tableaux will roll down Rajpath — 17 from states and UTs, nine from ministries and six from the defence arm, including of IAF, Navy, Indian Naval Coast Guard, two from the DRDO and one from BRO (Border Roads Organisation).

This year's Republic Day celebrations have been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not fazed the spirits of the states and others from showcasing their tableaux. First, let us understand the meaning and significance of tableaux.

What is a tableau?

Tableau refers to a group of models or motionless figures representing a scene from a story or from history.

During Republic Day, states and different departments and ministries showcase their achievements through their respective tableaux in forms of instruments, costumes and cutting-edge technology. These tableaux are showcased during the Republic Day parade.

How are tableaux selected?

The government has a well-established system to select which tableaux will be displayed during the Republic Day Parade.

Ministries and states send their applications to an expert committee that consists of experts from fields such as art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture and choreography. The Committee examines the proposals for their theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations.

Here are some of the tableaux to be showcased this year:

The Punjab tableaux of Guru Tegh Bahadur:

The supreme sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade. The tableau delineates the 400th Parkash Purab of the Sikh guru.

Guru Tegh Bahadur had taken up the cause of Kashmiri pandits facing religious persecution due to orthodox religious policy during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He was martyred on November 11, 1675, at Chandni Chowk in Delhi on the orders of the Mughal emperor for refusing to convert to Islam.

The tableau of Punjab has been selected for the Republic Day parade for the fifth consecutive year.

Ayodhya's heritage, a replica of Ram temple in UP's tableau:

The Uttar Pradesh tableau will replicate the heritage of the ancient city of Ayodhya. The tableau will showcase a replica of the Ram temple, a glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and other stories from Ramayana epic. A group of artists, including two women dancers, will be part of the tableau and one person will be dressed up as Lord Ram.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations with earthen lamps are depicted on one side of the tableau, while other murals show Lord Ram embracing Nishadraj, the salvation of Ahilya, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjeevani, Jatayu-Ram samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes.

A tableau about recent labour reforms, depicting plight of migrant labourers

This year's Republic Day celebrations will see a tableau depicting the long, arduous journeys made by migrant labourers during the Covid-19 lockdown, a sight still vividly present in the country's consciousness. The Ministry of Labour and Employment through the tableau aims to honour the resilience and toil of the labourers. It will also showcase recent labour reforms brought in by the government. The theme of the tableau, which features workers in hard hats and safety gear, is “Mehnat ko samman, Adhikar ek samaan’’ (Respect for hard work, equal rights for all).

The tableau art portrays will show the life of organised and unorganised workers after the implementation of the recent labour codes.

The front part of the tableau shows a confident and empowered worker holding a tool and leading the way. The middle portion of the tableau shows a glimpse of workers from various industries along with a mobile app showing DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) facility and a medical aid suggestion which reads, “Swasth Shramik, Swasth Bharat”.This is to highlight the medical and financial protection given to them.

The rear part shows workers finding shelter under a big yellow helmet with “safety first” written over it.

Bhawana Kanth, India's first women fighter pilot:

In a historic moment, one of India’s first women fighter pilots, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will be a part of the IAF’s tableau that will showcase mock-ups of the light combat aircraft (LCA), light combat helicopter (LCH) and the Sukhoi-30 fighters.

Republic Day Parade's newest member: Ladakh

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and this year, the UT will make its debut in the January 26 extravaganza. Its tableau will depict the iconic Thikse Monastery and its cultural heritage.

The Ladakh tableau highlights the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral and exemplary for the world. It also showcases the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world's highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes.