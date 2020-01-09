Residents irked as water supply hit in parts of city

Residents of parts of the city had to face a tough time as there was no water supply in the areas dependent on Vijayanagar water tank, from the last three days. The residents blame the civic body authorities for disruption in the water supply so often.

The residents had to depend on water tankers to get water. Though the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had informed about the disruption in tap water supply and made arrangements to supply water through tankers, it was not sufficient. The residents had to depend on private water tankers.

The water supply was hit as VVWW and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) took up works on the pipeline supplying water from Hongalli water pumping station.

The water supply was largely affected in Hebbal, Kumbarakoppal, Manchegowdana Koppal, KG Koppal, Lokanayaka Nagar, Brindavan Layout, Vontikoppal, Paduvarahalli and other areas.

Pavithra of Vijayanagar said, “We face severe water problems regularly. Though there is sufficient water, the authorities have failed to supply as per the need, due to lack of maintenance in pipeline and pumping station. When asked, the officials claim to have taken up maintenance work.”

Sudarshan, a resident said that he had contacted VVWW and MCC to supply water through tanker, but, they denied, claiming that they are busy supplying water to other areas. “Finally, I was forced to get water from a private tanker, by paying a heavy amount,” he said.

He said that he has no objection for repair works, but, the authorities must inform the residents in advance and also make alternate arrangements.

The authorities had stopped pumping wastewater as VVWW and KUWSDB took up works on the pipeline. While KUWSDB is laying the new steel pipeline from Hongalli water pumping station at Belagola to the Central Storage Reservoir at Vijayanagar, VVWW had taken up repair works of the damaged pipes, said VVWW Executive Engineer P Nagaraj Murthy.

The officer said that the authorities are planning to take up pipeline works of Kabini pumping station from Sunday, the officer said.