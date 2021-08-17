Retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand Assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the decision to pick Kothiyal as the party's CM face was based on the feedback received from people who are fed up with politicians helming the state.

"People here want a break from politicians who have only looted the state. They now want an Armyman as CM who will not spend his tenure filling his coffers but serve them," the Delhi chief minister said.

उत्तराखंड की प्रगति और विकास की दिशा में एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | LIVE https://t.co/WmaUbootqD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2021

If voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Kothiyal, will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment opportunities for the state's youth, Kejriwal said.