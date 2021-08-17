Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand polls

Retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM face in Uttarakhand Assembly polls

AAP will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus, Kejriwal said

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Aug 17 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 15:37 ist
Col Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM candidate for Uttarakhand. Credit: Twitter Photo/@AAPDelhi

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that retired Army man Ajay Kothiyal will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said the decision to pick Kothiyal as the party's CM face was based on the feedback received from people who are fed up with politicians helming the state.

"People here want a break from politicians who have only looted the state. They now want an Armyman as CM who will not spend his tenure filling his coffers but serve them," the Delhi chief minister said.

If voted to power, the Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of Kothiyal, will make Uttarakhand the global spiritual capital for Hindus and generate employment opportunities for the state's youth, Kejriwal said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

AAP
Uttarakhand
India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 