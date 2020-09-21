Retired INS Viraat reaches Bhavnagar waters, anchors off ship breaking yard

Retired Indian Naval Ship (INS) Viraat on Monday reached the waters of Bhavnagar and has been anchored off the Alang Ship Breaking Yard where it will have to go through the formalities of clearances from the Customs and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) among other agencies, before it is beached at the yard for final dismantling as scrap.

Officials said that the dismantling of the former Indian aircraft carrier is most likely to start from September 28 in presence of Union as well as state ministers and naval officers.

“INS Viraat has been anchored off Alang coast (outer anchorage) which was escorted by the Coast Guard officials after a special request. It will stay there for a week to finish several formalities such as clearances from Customs, GPCB among other agencies. We are planning to start its dismantling from September 28 in the presence of Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat ministers and naval officers,” Mukesh Patel, chairman of Shri Ram Shipping firm, which bought the ship, told DH over phone.

He said that Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (independent charge), has confirmed his presence on the occasion. Intivations have been sent to several ministers of Gujarat government and naval officers. “There are emotions attached to the ship from those who has served the nation for over three decades. We are planning to make it a memorable event,” he added.

When contacted, Mandaviya confirmed DH that he will be a part of the event most likely to happen on September 28. “This retired ship is part of nation’s pride so I will have to be there to see it off along with naval officers on the occasion,” he said.

Sources in the Gujarat Maritime Board that regulates the yard said that Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also likely to participate in the event.