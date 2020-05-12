Returning migrant workers trigger spike in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

With more returning migrant workers testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official sources, several youths, who had returned to UP from Mumbai, Delhi and some other places by 'Sharmik Specials' in the past few days, have been found to be infected with the virus.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The number of COVID 19 cases in the state has risen from 2,998 to over 3,600 in the past six days. Incidentally, the migrant workers have arrived in large numbers in the state during the same time.

As many as 67 of the 75 districts in the state have been affected by the virus, officials said.

Although the migrant workers were screened after arriving at the railway stations and before being allowed to board buses for their native towns and villages, many among them have tested positive, sources said.

''What is causing more concern is that the virus has spread to the districts, hitherto unaffected by the infection, after the return of the migrant workers,'' said an official.

Two youths, who had arrived at Ambedkar Nagar district from Delhi, tested positive on Monday. A youth, who had travelled by one of the 'shramik specials' from Gujarat to Ballia, also tested positive. Incidentally, Ballia had been unaffected by the virus before the case.

With lakhs of migrant workers set to return to the state in the next few days, the spike in the COVID-19 cases in UP ia likely to rise further in the days to come.