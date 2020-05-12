Returning migrants trigger rise in COVID-19 cases in UP

Returning migrant workers trigger spike in coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • May 12 2020, 15:54 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 15:54 ist
Representative image

With more returning migrant workers testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the official sources, several youths, who had returned to UP from Mumbai, Delhi and some other places by 'Sharmik Specials' in the past few days, have been found to be infected with the virus.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The number of COVID 19 cases in the state has risen from 2,998 to over 3,600 in the past six days. Incidentally, the migrant workers have arrived in large numbers in the state during the same time.

As many as 67 of the 75 districts in the state have been affected by the virus, officials said.

Although the migrant workers were screened after arriving at the railway stations and before being allowed to board buses for their native towns and villages, many among them have tested positive, sources said.

 

''What is causing more concern is that the virus has spread to the districts, hitherto unaffected by the infection, after the return of the migrant workers,'' said an official.

Two youths, who had arrived at Ambedkar Nagar district from Delhi, tested positive on Monday. A youth, who had travelled by one of the 'shramik specials' from Gujarat to Ballia, also tested positive. Incidentally, Ballia had been unaffected by the virus before the case.

With lakhs of migrant workers set to return to the state in the next few days, the spike in the COVID-19 cases in UP ia likely to rise further in the days to come.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Migrants

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 