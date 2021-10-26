Review of India's Covaxin shot underway, says WHO

A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against Covid-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.
Also read: Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for Covaxin to travel abroad
"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing.
Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
World's first stamp set for over $8 million auction
Malik vs Wankhede: Allegations aplenty in drugs case
Myths, marriages and Mako: Japan's imperial family
'We had to flee': Extreme climate chases Somalians away
What causes ADHD and can it be cured?
Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture
Djokovic remark adds to Aus Open vaccination confusion
'Asoka' turns 20: 4 reasons to revisit SRK's movie