Review of India's Covaxin shot underway, says WHO

Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Oct 26 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 18:27 ist
A vial of Covaxin. Credit: AFP Photo

A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against Covid-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

Also read: Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for Covaxin to travel abroad

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing.

Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval. 

Covaxin
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
WHO

