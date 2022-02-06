RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of legendary singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital. The veteran singer, aged 92, was suffering from health issues over the past few weeks and was on ventilator support in the ICU. Lata Didi, as she is fondly known, is also a Bharat Ratna awardee. Her voice will echo in the hearts of citizens for years to come.
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, "A Bharat Ratna, Lata-Ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President says.
Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources
Home Minister Amit Shah offers condolences after the passing away of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar "It is not possible to put into words her contribution to the music world. Her death is a personal loss for me," he tweets
Her voice enthralled millions for years - cutting across generations - and Lata Mangeshkar is rightly the Nightingale of India.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 0812 hrs because of multi-organ failure after 28 days of hospital, says Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital
Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6, leaving behind a long legacy tunes and melodies that will resound in the ears of Indians for decades to come.
She was back on the ventilator on Saturday after her health deteriorated and is undergoing "aggressive therapy", a doctor treating her had said.
Lata Didi, as the 92-year-old is known, was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19, coupled with pneumonia infection.
