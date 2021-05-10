Rising crude oil prices hurt Indian consumers as fuel prices see 5th hike in 10 days

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 26 paise to Rs 91.53 per litre and diesel price was hiked by 33 paise to Rs 82.06 per litre on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked to Rs 97.86 and Rs 89.17 in Mumbai.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 93.38 and diesel Rs 86.96. In Kolkata, petrol price has hiked to Rs 91.66 and diesel is priced at Rs 84.90 per litre.

Crude prices climbed more than 1% on Monday after a major cyber attack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States

More to follow...