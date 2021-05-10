Fuel prices on the rise with fresh hike across India

Rising crude oil prices hurt Indian consumers as fuel prices see 5th hike in 10 days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 10 2021, 09:06 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 09:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 26 paise to Rs 91.53 per litre and diesel price was hiked by 33 paise to Rs 82.06 per litre on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked to Rs 97.86 and Rs 89.17 in Mumbai.

In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 93.38 and diesel Rs 86.96. In Kolkata, petrol price has hiked to Rs 91.66 and diesel is priced at Rs 84.90 per litre.

Crude prices climbed more than 1% on Monday after a major cyber attack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Petrol
diesel
petrol price
diesel prices
Crude

Related videos

What's Brewing

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management

DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

 