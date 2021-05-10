Rising crude oil prices hurt Indian consumers as fuel prices see 5th hike in 10 days

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 26 paise to Rs 91.53 per litre and diesel price was hiked by 33 paise to Rs 82.06 per litre on Monday.
Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked to Rs 97.86 and Rs 89.17 in Mumbai.
In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 93.38 and diesel Rs 86.96. In Kolkata, petrol price has hiked to Rs 91.66 and diesel is priced at Rs 84.90 per litre.
Crude prices climbed more than 1% on Monday after a major cyber attack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade
I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen
Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai
DH Toon | Lancet slams Modi govt's Covid-19 management
Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country
Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all
'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'
Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy
The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars