RPF saved 601 lives on railway premises in 2021

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), tasked with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers, saved the lives of 601 people and rescued 630 others from human traffickers in 2021.

The RPF also rescued more than 11,900 children in need of care and protection. A total of 132 child help desks are functional across the country, said a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

Last year, the RPF arrested more than 3,000 criminals involved in offences against passengers and handed them over to the respective state police.

A total of 8,744 people were arrested for damaging railway property and over 4,600 people involved in illegal ticketing were apprehended in 2021. With the arrest of 620 drug peddlers, the RPF seized narcotics worth Rs 15.7 crore, said the statement.

The RPF personnel also apprehended more than 25,000 people unauthorisedly travelling in the coaches reserved for women and 9,307 people from the coaches reserved for persons with disabilities during 2021.

More than 80,000 calls/complaints received from passengers in distress on toll-free helpline number 139 and on Twitter were promptly attended and resolved, said the statement.

The force retrieved luggage worth over Rs 23 crore and escorted 522 oxygen special trains last year. The RPF also ensured implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour at trains and stations.

Twenty-six RPF personnel died after contracting Covid while on duty, the statement said.

Under "Mission Jeewan Raksha", the RPF has saved the lives of 1,650 people in the last four years. The RPF also deployed 244 "Meri Saheli" teams at major railway stations across India for the safety of women, said the statement.

