'Give information about Tablighi members, get Rs 11k'

Rs 11,000 reward for those who give information about Tablighi Jamaat members: BJP MP

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 25 2020, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 13:20 ist
An ambulance carries devotees, who had recently attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. (PTI Photo)

BJP MP Ravindra Kushawaha said on Saturday that he would give a cash reward of Rs 11,000 to anyone providing specific information about people, including Tablighi Jamaat members, who hid information about their travels and avoided screening for COVID-19.

The MP from Salempur constituency claimed in a statement that several people, who had been to Tablighi Jamaat congregations or any foreign country, did not report to the authorities and "are living without proper testing".

Such people need to inform the administration about their travel history and undergo a test for the novel coronavirus, he said, adding that anyone providing specific information about such people would be rewarded.

A Tablighi Jammat congregation in Delhi last month emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot after many of its participants carried the infection to several parts of the country.

Soon after the Delhi congregation came into the news, the district police had asked those who had attended it to report to the authorities, but no one turned up.

The district has not reported any COVID-19 case so far.

