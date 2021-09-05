RSS distances itself from article targeting Infosys over I-T glitches

Two days after an 'Panchajanya', an RSS mouthpiece attacked Bengaluru-based Infosys over glitches in the Income Tax portal, the body has distanced itself from the comments.

"As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author," Sunil Ambekar, the national publicity in-charge of the RSS, wrote on Twitter.

As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author. @editorvskbharat — Sunil Ambekar (@SunilAmbekarM) September 5, 2021

He also said: "Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS."

The weekly magazine's cover story for the September 5 edition – 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Shock) – claimed that Infosys' reputation was in danger due to the difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing I-T returns on the new portal developed by it.

The article also mentioned the troubles faced by businessmen in accessing the Goods and Services Tax portal, also developed by the company.

“Such difficulties have an impact on peoples' faith in the government. Can Infosys be lax in the services it offers in foreign countries. Questions are aplenty,” read the article.

The article also alleged that Infosys has been funding Left wing outfits, fact-checking websites, news portals, and organisations that fuel caste-based hatred.

“Should this question not be asked of the promoters of Infosys on the reasons for funding outfits that are anti-national and anarchist,” it asked.

