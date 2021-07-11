RSS sets up special training camps to deal with third Covid wave

With the possibility of the third wave of the Covid-19, RSS has decided to train its workers to help in relief work and come to the aid of the administration across the country.

After the meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Prant Pracharaks at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh, decision to organise special workers’ training camps to prepare them for a timely response was taken.

“In such a situation, these trained workers will reach about 2.5 lakh places to reach the people at the appropriate time to get all the necessary information to boost the morale of the society,” Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS said in a statement.

Ambekar said this training will be completed in the month of August and from September, many more people and organisations will be connected to the campaign through public awareness in every village and township.

In this training, necessary precautions and measures will be included for children and mothers especially to safeguard them against coronavirus.

With the Covid-19 situation returning to normal, RSS has re-started 27,166 of its 39,454 shakhas across the country in the field. Besides, 12,288 e-shakhas, 6,510 weekly meetings, and 3,620 e-milans have been taking place.

RSS has also been reaching out through 9,637 family meetings, which were started during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s meeting at Chitrakoot also reviewed the service work done by various zones during the second wave of the pandemic. Facilitation centres and promotion campaigns for vaccination conducted by volunteers were also reviewed.

Top RSS leaders have gathered at Chitrakoot for a four-day brainstorming session that could not be held last year due to the pandemic.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had addressed the inaugural session and asked swayamsevaks to help people in need should there be a third wave of the pandemic.

On Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Sanghathan Mantri of various organisations would participate in the meeting through video conferencing.