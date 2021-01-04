RSS three-day meet in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from Jan 5

The Rashtriya Sawayam Sevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day "samanvay baithak" (coordination meet) led by its chief Mohan Bhagwat is kickstarting from Tuesday at state capital Gandhinagar. Apart from Bhagwat and other office-bearers of RSS, the entire "Sangh Parivar" that consists of Bharatiya Janta Party, student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, farmers' wing Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, among others, will assemble at the meet arrangements for which have already made.

RSS officials said that more than 150 people will be participating in the meeting to discuss issues concerning the nation including the ongoing protest against farm laws.

Giving details of the events, RSS functionary Arun Kumar told reporters that the meet will have discussion surrounding "services offered to people during coronavirus pandemic, Indian lifestyle, protection of the environment, swadeshi and plans for collecting funds for building Ram temple at Ayodhya.

When asked if the meet will have a discussion on ongoing crisis due to an introduction of farm law, Kumar said, "There will be a discussion on all current affairs including the farm laws." Media will not be allowed to cover the meet and on the concluding day, the RSS has planned to brief media about its deliberations.

Sources in the organisation said that Bhagwat and many senior officer bearers of RSS have been camping in Ahmedabad since January 2 to look after the preparation. They said that the meet will be centered around the farm laws which have attracted so much negative attention from various quarters.

Earlier in the day, BJP national president J P Nadda landed in Ahmedabad who will be leading the BJP delegation in the meeting along with general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

Along with BJP, over two dozen organisations affiliated to RSS are part of the meet. Nadda also met BJP leaders to discuss upcoming local body elections supposed to be held in February.

Farmers body denied permission to meet

Meanwhile, a farmers' group Gujarat Khedut Samaj has moved a petition in the high court seeking permission to hold a meeting to discuss contentious farm laws against which farmers are protesting on Delhi border.

The organisation moved court after Surat police, where it has planned the meet, was refused on the ground of coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, the petition also states that police denied permission, "Because the farmers protest going on in Delhi may be supported in the meeting and the state and central government may be opposed."

The petition moved by Gujarat Khedut Samaj's President Jayesh Patel through advocate Anand Yagnik.

The petition stated, "Denying permission to hold a meeting of farmers to discuss farmers issue on the ground stated in the reason are unreasonable restrictions and therefore violative of Article 19 of the Constitution of India and hence illegal and unconstitutional. The matter is likey to be taken up on Tuesday.