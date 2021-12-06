Sputnik M registration documents sent to India: RDIF

Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF

Russia's health ministry registered Sputnik M in late November and has said shots are expected to be available at the end of December

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 06 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 21:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia has sent documents to Indian regulators for the registration of its Sputnik M vaccine for use in children aged 12-17, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

Russia's health ministry registered Sputnik M in late November and has said shots are expected to be available at the end of December.

India News
Russia
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

