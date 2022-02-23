Russia welcomes India's 'independent position' on Ukraine crisis

Russia welcomes India's position on Ukraine crisis

India had at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night called for restraint on all sides

  • Feb 23 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 15:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Russia on Wednesday welcomed India's "independent position" on the Ukraine crisis and said its views on the issue at the UN Security Council was reflective of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to global affairs.

"We welcome the independent position of India which it took twice at the UN Security Council," he said at an online media briefing.

"The Indian activities at the UN Security Council are fully reflecting the merit of our special and privileged strategic partnership," he added.

Amid escalating tension between Moscow and the West after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent states, India at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night called for "restraint on all sides".

It stressed that the immediate priority is "de-escalation of tensions" taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.

"Russian India partnership is based on a strong and solid foundation. It is based on mutual trust," Babushkin said.

"Our cooperation does not represent any threat to anyone and at the same time we keep moving shoulder-to-shoulder to establish a just and equal multipolar world," he added, hoping that the intensity of India-Russia ties will continue at the same level.

On the overall crisis in Ukraine, the Russian diplomat alleged that Western powers have been trying to destabilise the region.

He said the Western sanctions against Russia would result in instability to the global economy as it will lead to an atmosphere of distrust and fear.

