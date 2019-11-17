Sabarimala pilgrimage progressing without tensions

Day two of the Sabarimala pilgrimage went off peacefully, with no women in 10-50 age reportedly turning up for visiting the Ayyappa temple.

About 30,000 pilgrims from various states visited the temple till Sunday evening. The police was maintaining vigil against the entry of women in the 10-50 age group. There were also chances of women in the said age group proceeding to the temple to deliberately create tension. Hence a tight vigil was maintained, police sources said.

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who did a review of the arrangements of pilgrims at the hill shrine, said that a tension-free pilgrimage would be ensured this year. The minister had earlier openly stated that no police protection would be given to women in 10-50 age, unless they obtain any specific court order, and activism would not be allowed at Sabarimala.

All restrictions imposed last year on pilgrims staying back at Sannidhanam for making offerings were also lifted this time.