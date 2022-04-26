Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment is to promote Gandhi’s philosophy, Gujarat government tells HC

Saying that it is difficult to “fathom” objections to making Sabarmati Ashram a “world-class museum and tourism destination” because it means the philosophy, teachings, and life work of Mahatma Gandhi will reach a large audience and be preserved in the best possible manner, the BJP government on Tuesday said in an affidavit that the proposed plan aims to “promote the philosophy of Gandhi Ji for present and future generations.”

The affidavit submitted before the Gujarat HC stated that “merely because necessary facilities such as a cafeteria and parking are envisaged in the proposed project, does not in itself mean that the Gandhi Ashram will lose its essence.” The affidavit has been filed in response to a PIL by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi.

The PIL states that the government’s plan for the ashram is “diametrically opposed to the personal wishes and bequeathal of Mahatma Gandhi and would reduce the shrine and memorial of our freedom movement which attracts national and international visitors and turn the same into a commercial tourist attraction.” Several activists, academicians and eminent personalities had also opposed the project.

Also Read | SC sets aside Gujarat HC order on plea against redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram

Opposing the objections, the affidavit, filed by K J Jamaliya, deputy secretary, Tourism, Industries and Mines Department, has stated, “The Gandhi Ashram as it presently stands, does not provide for adequate information about the complete Ashram as established by Gandhi Ji and the philosophy propounded by the Father of our Nation. The Ashram as a repository for books, original papers and other facilities for researching the life, work and message of Gandhiji is insufficient and lacking.”

The affidavit says that looking at the present condition of the ashram, the “imminent need to maintain the philosophy, message and legacy of Gandhi Ji for the future generation was felt.” It says that it was felt that Gandhi Ashram could be "recreated to get a full sense of how the original Ashram was like and how it functioned at the time when Gandhiji was living there. The object of such development being solely, to promote the philosophy of Gandhiji."

It mentions that the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which manages Sabarmati Ashram, is spread only across five acres and has 11 original buildings out of 63. Out of 11, only three are open for visitors at the ashram.

"The facilities therein are not sufficient and engaging enough for visitors. Moreover, the rest of the Ashram land is fragmented and utilized for varied purposes. The proposed project seeks to undo the said fragmentation and bring to life the essence of Gandhi Ashram as it originally stood. In view thereof, the 5 acre campus is to be expanded to 55 acres so as to include all 48 original Ashram buildings. The Chandrabhaga rivulet, which is presently a nalla is to be developed as a pleasant Urban waterway," the affidavit read.

The government has also mentioned that "consent and in-principle approval" have been granted by all concerned trusts which are the custodians of the ashram precinct and are in "agreement with the fact that the proposed project will actually contribute towards the development of the Gandhi Ashram to the advantage of those visiting and would in fact promote the ideologies and philosophy of Gandhiji."

As a descendant of "Father of our Nation" the petitioner Tushar is "expected...to take pride in the fact that extensive and sincere efforts are being made to preserve the legacy of Gandhiji, instead the petitioner has only exhibited discontent for no sound reason," the government said.

Those trusts which have given consent apart from SAPMT are Gujarat Harijan Sevak Sangh, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala, Khadi Prayog Samiti and Khadi Gramudyog Mandal. Although the government has set up a whole new trust — Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust — to oversee the project and its administration, the affidavit states that the "autonomy" of the existing trusts will be maintained.

Tushar also argued in the petition that any redevelopment work sought to be done at the Ashram should be carried out only by the trusts running the ashram and National Gandhi Smarak Nidhi (NGSN) while the government may fund it. The government, however, said that NGSN doesn't have "any superintendence over the Gandhi Ashram or over any other trusts associated with the Gandhi Ashram."

The petition, which was adjourned to June 16, came up for hearing in the high court after the Supreme Court recently remanded it back, asking the lower court to examine it. The high court had dismissed the petition.

Check out latest DH videos here