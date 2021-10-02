''Samajwadi Party's office bearer shot dead in Kanpur

Samajwadi Party's office bearer in Kanpur shot dead, accused arrested: Police

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said that the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  Oct 02 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 16:00 ist

A young Samajwadi Party office-bearer was shot dead allegedly by a fellow party affiliate in the Barra area here, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening and the deceased person has been identified as Harsh Yadav (20), a law student and resident of Damodar Nagar in Barra.

Yadav was recently made the district vice-president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha of Kanpur Dehat, said an official.

Police, however, claimed to have arrested prime accused Shivendra Singh (23), who has an affiliation with the SP, on Saturday morning in an encounter.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said that the accused confessed to his crime during interrogation.

Singh and Yadav had gone together outside for drinks and they fought over some issues related to liquor.

An angry Singh took out an illegal pistol in his possession and fired at Harsh, who sustained bullet injuries on his head, forehead and stomach, resulting in his death, police said.

