SC allows plea to exclude lands from acquisition for Shivaram Karanth layout 

The Supreme Court has allowed a proposal by the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee to exclude lands occupied by a group of educational institutions and health centres and others from the acquisition of Dr K Shivaram Karanth layout in Bengaluru.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna directed the Bangalore Development Authority not to acquire eight items of land as mentioned in the seventh status report by the committee.

The court noted that these institutions have been in existence in the notified land and that they have been rendering valuable service to the general public and in particular, to the local population.

It directed the BDA to issue regularisation certificates in respect of the lands, buildings to the concerned person, or entity within a period of eight weeks from subject to the condition that the said land and the buildings should be used for the same purpose for which regularisation has been recommended.

