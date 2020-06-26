SC approves CBSE's plan for assessment scheme and cancel exams

The Supreme Court on Friday (June 26) approved the CBSE's move to cancel the remaining Class X and XII examinations and declare the results based on the assessment of their performance in other subjects, by July 15.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna also allowed cancellation of ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) in remaining papers which were scheduled to be held between July 1 and 14.

Presenting the fresh notification issued on June 25, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed that the court that the CBSE will conduct an optional examination for Class XII in the subjects as soon as conditions are conducive.

"The candidates whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so," the notification said.

However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final, it added.

For Class X, no further examination would be held and the result would be declared based on the assessment scheme.

The assessment scheme prepared by the CBSE stated that those who appeared in the examination of more than three subjects, an average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Those who appeared in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the remaining subjects, it added.

The CISCE, for its part, said if the situation is deemed conducive, in the near future, it may give an option to candidates to write any or all of the remaining papers of the ICSE and ISC examination for the Year 2020 at a later date. It also told to notify its assessment scheme within a week.

The court, thus, closed proceedings in the matter related to class X and XII examinations of CBSE and ICSE, in the top court as well as in any other high court.