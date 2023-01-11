SC Collegium recommends elevating 9 to HC judge posts

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 7 judicial officers, 2 advocates as judges of different HCs

The Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers --Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik as judges in the Karnataka High Court

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 01:15 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the elevation of seven judicial officers and two advocates as judges of different high courts.

The resolutions of the Collegium, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, were uploaded on the apex court website.

The Collegium in its meeting approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers --Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik as judges in the Karnataka High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 10, 2023 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of Shri Nagendra Ramachandra Naik, Advocate, as Judge in the Karnataka High Court," the resolution stated.

In another decision, the Collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

It also recommended the elevation of Judicial Officer Mridul Kumar Kalita as judge in the Gauhati High Court.

With regard to Andhra Pradesh, the Collegium okayed the promotion of Judicial Officers P. Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao as judges of the high court there.

It also approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officers Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as judges in the Manipur High Court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 